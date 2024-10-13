Play Brightcove video

Pine marten captured on a wildlife camera, courtesy of Longleat

A native pine marten has been captured on camera at the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire.

Pine martens became extinct in the South West more than 100 years ago due to habitat loss as well as hunting and trapping.

However, they have recently returned to the wild in the West Country, with 15 pine martens released at secret locations on Dartmoor in a project led by charity Devon Wildlife Trust.

The project was launched with the expectation that the pine martens would disperse throughout the region to establish their own territories.

Dr. Tom Lewis, conservation and research manager at Longleat, said: “What’s particularly exciting is that the pine marten at Longleat has appeared naturally rather than through a re-introduction programme.

“We know Longleat is approximately halfway between Forest of Dean and the New Forest where there are recovering wild populations. There have been sightings in this area but nothing confirmed.

"We wanted to confirm if they are using the woods or just passing through. We have since captured one on camera crossing by a beaver dam.

"They are notoriously elusive creatures and it is very exciting not just to have caught one on camera but also to have one living here.

"Pine martens are an important part of our natural ecosystem, feeding on small rodents, birds, eggs, insects and fruit."

According to Dr. Lewis, the successful reintroduction of pine martens could be beneficial for another rare native mammal, the red squirrel.

"Red squirrels are vulnerable to squirrel pox, which is carried by the non-native grey squirrel.

"Studies have shown that when pine marten populations recover, grey squirrel numbers reduce, and red squirrel numbers can recover.

“In this part of the country, we are a long way from seeing red squirrels returning, but the arrival of pine martens is another positive step in the right direction."