A Bristol woman is using her experience of homelessness to improve people's understanding of the issue.

Amanda Wall said she and her two children were moved 11 times in six weeks by Bristol City Council before finding the home she's now had for two years.

She said: "It was gruelling, demoralising, frustrating. There was no consistency for the kids.

"They didn't know from one minute the next where they would be living."

She added: "It's the judgement that it was down to drugs, alcohol, any assumption, other than I could have been living in dire straits with a landlord who didn't do anything but nobody really wanted to know."

Amanda said that it was only by telling her story publicly that her family's situation slowly started to improve.

Now she's got some stability in her life, the former singer-songwriter is organising a music and theatre production to perform publicly early next year.

"I'm looking forward to the shows. I'm looking forward to making making money for homeless families and homeless people and showing them there is light at the end of the tunnel," she said.

The Bristol hub of the homeless and housing charity Shelter say increases in the number of homeless on the city's streets and of families living in temporary accommodation will only reduce when more social housing is built.

Ally Rush, from Shelter, told ITV News: "There are over 1,500 families across Bristol living in temporary accommodation, including 1,700 children.

"We need families moving into accommodation that is genuinely affordable and social housing is the only way as it's pegged to local income."

Shelter says only by building more social housing will Bristol's housing crisis ease Credit: ITV News

Bristol City Council figures show there are more than 22,000 people on the waiting list for social housing, with total homelessness at a four-year high of more than 6,200 people.

The authority said government funding for temporary accommodation has been frozen since 2011, leaving it to find £13million for the last financial year.

Barry Parsons, chair of the homes and housing delivery committee said: “Bristol remains in the grip of a housing crisis that is affecting every community across the city.

"Growing demand for housing coupled with rising costs and shrinking availability of affordable homes is pushing a growing number of households towards homelessness.

“We do not want to see families moved from hotel to hotel, which is why we are working hard to find a more sustainable way of providing safe and settled accommodation for those most in need.

“There is no single solution to the temporary accommodation crisis we and other councils face but it is clear that whilst the housing crisis continues to cast a shadow over the city, we will continue to face ongoing challenges in ensuring support is there for those who need housing.”

Amanda's show "FEAR", which stands for "Families-Emergency-Accommodation-Restart" has attracted the support of some of Bristol's best-known artists.

"I feel strongly about the subject of homelessness and the situation Bristol is in right now. That really wanted me to be part of the project," said DJ Queen Bee.With a masters degree now to her name, Amanda is determined to keep proving people wrong.

Her tutor at dBS institute Bristol, Emmanuel Spinelli, is certainly impressed. "The journey she's been though and the way the project has grown and the impact it's having is really quite extraordinary," he said.