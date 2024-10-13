Police in Plymouth have issued a warning following a number of reports of spiking in the city.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they have been contacted by a number of people reporting spiking incidents in recent days.

The force has said none of them are yet confirmed, but they are all being investigated.

Officers have asked the public to be "vigilant" and have said they will investigate any reports they receive to bring potential offenders to justice.

Plymouth Chief Inspector James Drake said: “Officers are speaking to people who report incidents in the night-time economy and we are fully investigating all reports of targeting those out to enjoy the nightlife in our great city.

“I would ask the public to remain vigilant to risks and help protect others around them. Please report any suspicious incidents to the police or any security or staff working in any establishment.

“We have, as we always do, police officers out during the evening in the city centre, who work closely with bar staff and security to ensure the safety of all who are out.

“We also have a Safebus situated on Derrys Cross Roundabout staffed by paramedics and security staff to provide support and assistance to anyone who is out in the city centre.”

Any suspicious activity or incidents should be reported through 101 or in the case of an emergency call 999.