Bristol City manager Liam Manning is to take a period of absence after his baby boy died.

Theo John Manning had only recently been born but the club said on 14 October that it was "deeply saddened" to announce that he had passed away.

A spokesperson for the club added: "We know that Bristol City’s supporters and the wider football family will share their condolences and deepest sympathy with Liam, his wife Fran and his son Isaac during this difficult period.

"Liam will take a period of absence, and all football duties will be carried out by Chris Hogg.

"We ask that the privacy of Liam and his family is respected during this time."

Chris joined the Robins alongside Liam from Oxford United in November last year, and is assistant head coach.

City's will travel to Middlesborough on Saturday 19 October, before facing Stoke City on 21 September. The club is currently 16th in the Championship.