Six people including four children have been injured after a school bus crashed in Cornwall, leading to one casualty being flown to hospital.

The vehicle was travelling along Meaver Road in Mullion when it collided with a car at around 8.40am on Monday 14 October.

Two people in the car were seriously injured and they have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their next of kin has been informed.

Four children on the bus have also received treatment for minor injuries following the crash. One person was flown to hospital by helicopter.

The coastguard said: "At around 8.45am today (Monday 14 October), HM Coastguard was made aware of an incident involving multiple vehicles at Mullion, Cornwall.

"Coastguard Rescue Teams from Falmouth, Mullion, Porthoustock were called, alongside HM Coastguard rescue helicopters from St Athan and Newquay.

"A casualty was taken to hospital by helicopter, and two casualties were transferred to hospital via ambulance."

Emergnecy services remain at the scene, which is between Parkdean Resorts Lizard Point Holiday Park and Tregellas Road.

The road is expected to be closed in both directions throughout the day.

In a post on X, Mullion Community Fire Station wrote: "Due to a serious road traffic collision, the road from Mullion school to the holiday park, is expected to be closed till this evening.

"Stay safe on all other roads in the greasy wet conditions."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the road is "expected to remain [closed] for some time".