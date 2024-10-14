A man has been sent to prison after stabbing a 16-year-old in a Bristol McDonald's.

Joel Binnings, 20, has been sentenced to 18 years after being found guilty of attempted murder.

The stabbing happened at the fast food restaurant in The Horsefair on 8 February.

The victim, who has not been named, spent almost four months in hospital following the attack and sustained life-changing injuries.

His parents prepared statements to explain how the attack had impacted on their son and family.

His mother described it as the worst night of her life, adding: "I got a call that my son had been stabbed. Going to the hospital I had no idea of how serious a condition he was in.

"When I got to the hospital he was in surgery and I was told the severity of his injuries.

"Words cannot express how I felt when hearing what was happening to him.

"I was at the hospital for days, not going home, afraid to leave him. I didn’t, couldn’t, go to work for several weeks. How could I when he was continually having to fight to stay alive?"

She said she feels "physically sick" just thinking back to what happened to her son and the constant pain he has been enduring for months.

The trial took place at Bristol Crown Court. Credit: PA

She added Binnings had put her family through hell and described what he did as unforgivable.

The victim’s father said: “When I received the phone call that my son had been seriously stabbed at McDonald's in Bristol, my heart was broken.

“I had no idea what to expect on arrival at the hospital. Seeing my son in intensive care, attached to life support machines, was frightening. They told me they could not promise that the bleeding would stop.

“I got on my knees and prayed. I couldn't sleep, eat, go to work, nothing. Seeing my son out of hospital is a blessing, however his life has changed forever.”

The victim’s siblings also described the day of the attack as the "most painful and traumatic" day of their lives.

Binnings, of Fishponds, denied one count of attempted murder but was found guilty by a jury following a four-day trial at Bristol Crown Court last month.

Jurors came to the verdict after watching CCTV of the incident and hearing from witnesses who were in the fast food restaurant at the time.

In the CCTV, the victim could be seen trying to run away from Binnings and holding his hands up in defence.

After the attack, Binnings ran out and despite being chased by a police officer who was patrolling the city centre at the time, fled the area.

Several members of the public went to his victim’s aid, including an off-duty nurse, before more officers and the ambulance service arrived.Senior Investigating Officer, DI Hannah Marsh, said: "The public should be left in no doubt this was a truly horrendous attack on a teenager in the middle of a crowded fast food restaurant."We would like to reiterate our thanks to all who rushed to the boy's aid. Emergency medical care, coupled with a degree of good fortune, means he survived an attack which on another day could have been fatal.“Nevertheless, the physical and mental effect this has had on the victim should not be underestimated."I am sure the emotional words from the victim's family will strike a chord with any parent or guardian, as their lives have been turned upside down by what happened.

"The serious consequences of knife crime are clearly demonstrated by the heartfelt words the family have prepared for this sentencing hearing."The victim and his family have shown phenomenal courage throughout our investigation and the subsequent trial and we appreciate their support while we have investigated what happened, which has led to Binnings today beginning a significant prison sentence."