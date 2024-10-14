Two otter cubs found abandoned in box on side of busy road

Two otter cubs have been found abandoned inside a cardboard box on the side of a busy road.

An animal charity is describing the incident as a “new low” as it appeals for information.

The UK Wild Otter Trust says Caun WIldlife Rescue was called to the incident in Shropshire on Wednesday 9 October.

It handed the cubs over to UK Wild Otter Trust and they are now being cared for at the charity’s North Devon base in Barnstaple.

The charity’s founder Dave Webb is now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

He added: “To do this to any animal is unacceptable, cowardly, and illegal.

The otters are now safely in the care of the UK Wild Otter Trust at their site in North Devon. Credit: Caun Wildlife Trust

"Although we've unfortunately been called out to some strange and upsetting circumstances in the past, this feels like a new low.

"How could anyone leave any animal in a box on the side of the road? And what were the circumstances which led two young wild animals to be in this situation?

"This seems to be a planned act of unprecedented cruelty and we will do everything we can to bring the people responsible for this act to justice."

Anyone with information should get in touch with the charity by emailing otters@ukwot.org or calling 07866 462820.