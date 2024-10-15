Bristol City Council is pushing ahead with plans to sell off its film studios, despite objections from some councillors and concerns from a union about moving too fast.

The Bottle Yard Studios is owned by Bristol City Council, for now, but could soon be bought by a private company, following a meeting on 14 October.

Labour opposition councillors and Equity, a trade union representing the performing arts and entertainment industries, both urged the council to explore options such as a joint venture. This would see a company buy a stake in the studios, but the site would remain under public ownership.

But they were told a decision to find a buyer had already been made and councillors on the strategy and resources policy committee voted to move to the next stage of the sale process.

Last month, the committee voted to find a buyer for the long-lease of the studios. But they delayed a decision on the final terms of the sale until 14 October, to allow for councillors to be privately briefed — after some missed previous briefings due to being on holiday.

There has been some frustration from Equity about a lack of communication regarding plans to sell the site.

Internal discussions began in November 2022, and staff directly employed by the council have been consulted. But freelancers working there have not been briefed about the sale. Alex Hearn, director of economy of place, said he had met with Equity.

But Equity representatives said they had heard nothing from the council at all until Friday, 11 October. Tony Dyer, leader of the council, also admitted he hadn’t met with Equity about the sale.

The local authority is now planning to consult further with trade unions about the sale and said it is trying to balance the need to be transparent with the need for a level of confidentiality to protect commercial business.

Another concern is what happens to the studio in the longer term, especially if there is a downturn in the industry. A 10-year deal will bind any potential buyer, and after that the council will keep an “element of control” over the site, as it will still own the freehold there, which could be used to block any future plans to turn the studios into a housing development.

Labour: 'Not enough information and too little time for a decision'

Labour councillors have said no decision was made when their party controlled the council before May 2024.

Cllr Ellie King said: "We need to take ownership and not say it was a decision of the former administration, because it wasn’t. It’s problematic if we don’t debate these issues as a committee.”

Credit: The Bottle Yard Studios

Labour hoped to bring an amendment to say that alongside looking for possible buyers, the council would also look at other options - but councillors said they were not allowed to do this.

In the September committee meeting, Labour councillors said they hadn’t been given enough information or time to come to a considered decision, and alternatives weren’t discussed. But the committee pressed ahead and voted to approve the decision to find a buyer anyway.

A final decision on selling the studios will come back to the strategy and resources committee for their approval.

Equity: 'Surely it's common sense to look at all the options? It's disappointing'

Speaking after the meeting, Equity representatives said they had mixed feelings but the promise to consult with trade unions was a “step in the right direction”. They urged council bosses to reconsider alternative ownership models, such as a joint venture.

Kim Hicks, chair of the Bristol branch, said: “Equity and the other trade unions will now be consulted, so that’s a big improvement. But it remains to be seen how that consultation is run and what notice is taken.

"Surely it’s common sense to look at all the options? An outside owner may be tied into London or elsewhere in the world, and may bring their staff from there instead of saying ‘we’re a local studio and we use local talent’.”

Productions like Poldark and Sherlock have been filmed at the studios Credit: ITV News

Ian Harris, vice-chair of the branch, added: “It’s disappointing that they’re not going to go back and consider any other options on ownership.

"It feels like the council has made a decision a long time ago that they were really only considering the one option, and that was a sale, and kept it quiet and under wraps. It’s being brought through at an unnecessary speed.

“There are a small number of core employees but then the vast number of people who come in and out of the studio are freelancers. Bristol is full of creative freelancers and it’s vital they have the opportunity to work at somewhere like the studios.

"It’s a frustrating process and it feels like people didn’t really know what they were voting in at the previous meeting.”

Bristol City Council: 'Selling the site will mean more jobs and greater economic returns'

Cllr Dyer, the Green council leader, said the sale would allow the Bottle Yard Studios to expand, benefiting both the film and television industry and the wider city. A building next to the site has become available for the studios to expand into, but this requires a hefty investment.

He said: “As the only local authority managed production studio in the country, certain opportunities are beyond the facility meaning the brakes are gently squeezed on the potential economic, social and reputational value the Bottle Yard Studios could deliver for the city.

“It’s clear that by unlocking the potential of private investment, that potential has a greater chance of being realised and the opportunity for more jobs, economic returns for the city, and bigger and larger Bristol productions appearing on our screens.

“Like all regeneration projects, a time will always come when it’s sensible for the local authority to seek options for enabling further growth to expand the benefits available to the city. The Bottle Yard Studios has hit that point and I’m pleased fellow councillors have agreed the time is right to start the process of sale.

"Our initial market testing is very positive and we’re confident in securing an agreement with a purchaser that benefits the studios, the sector and the city."