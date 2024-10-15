Dead teenager's footprint found on coat of murder accused, court told

A teenager from Bristol who was fatally stabbed kicked out - leaving a footprint on the jacket of one of his alleged murderers, a court has heard.

Darrian Williams was sitting with his friends in Rawnsley Park, Easton, on 14 February, when he was attaked.

Two 16-year-olds, who cannot be named because of their age, deny his murder and are on trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Prosecuting barrister Michael Burrows KC told Bristol Crown Court: "They [the defendants] cycled into the park, they saw him they got off their bikes, advanced towards him and stabbed him."

The court heard Darrian managed to kick at both offenders.

He then ran away from the park and tried to get in commuters' cars on Easton Way.

One driver, who was in her car with her 12-year-old son said: "He was approaching vehicles, trying to get in. He kept turning round pointing to his back."

Darrian, whose back was covered in blood, eventually found a driver who would give him a lift. He was taken as far as Old Market - around a mile away - before he got out of the car.

Paramedics were called but Darrian died at the scene.

The jury heard the stabbing followed two other incidents.

The first happened a few weeks before, when Darrian was standing at a bus stop with friends.

The jury was told five youths wearing balaclavas turned up on bikes and asked if Darrian was a member of the 1-6 gang, which is based in the St Paul’s area of the city. The group then left.

The jury was told a few days before the attack on Darrian, one of the boys accused of killing Darrian was at McDonald's in Horsefair when another youth approached him with a machete. The boy ran away.

Mr Burrows told the court: "Following the attack in McDonald's, he [Darrian] feared for his safety and carried a knife."

Mr Burrows said that following the fatal stabbing in February, a foot mark on one of the defendant's coats was found to match Darrian's shoe.

Mr Burrows said: "This was a joint attack and both defendants had the intention to kill or cause serious injury."

The court heard one of the defendants admits he inflicted the stab wound, but said he did it in self-defence.

The trial continues.