The family of a motorcyclist who died have paid tribute to him, describing him as a "provider and a protector" and "one in a million".

Tony Stepp, from South Cerney in Gloucestershire, was killed after his Honda motorcycle collided with an Audi A4 at around 9.15am on 5 October.

The "passionate" motorcyclist was riding along the A433 Tetbury Road in Cirencester when the crash happened.

Tony's wife, Tina, said her husband was someone who "lived life to the full".

She said: "On behalf of the heartbroken family of Tony Stepp (Steppy), we would like to thank all family and friends for all the love and support at this terrible time.

"Tony was a loyal husband, father, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and son-in-law. He was one in a million; a provider and protector who lived for his family.

"He was thoughtful, caring, loving, the rock of our family, a joker, larger than life and loved by everyone.

"Tony was an assistant manager at a local quarry and a very keen motorcycle rider. He was very passionate about motorbikes and anything with an engine. Everything Tony did he gave 110%.

"Tony was taken way too soon leaving a massive hole in our families’ and everyone’s life he had a part in."

The Stepp family is inviting anyone who knew Tony to attend his funeral at Wootton Bassett crematorium at 11am on Saturday 16 October, with the wake being held at The Old George in South Cerney.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team are investigating and have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to them to come forward.

Information can be passed onto the police online via the force's online form and by quoting incident 105 of 5 October.