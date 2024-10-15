Bosses of a restaurant in Exeter says they have been forced to close its doors after an alleged physical assault left someone "seriously injured".

Tapas bar La Lola, in Fore Street, has temporarily shut. A sign in the window says staff have been the victim of "dozens of racist attacks and death threats".

The sign, which ITV News understands was placed there about a month ago, states: "Last Friday, we suffered a physical assault with serious injuries.

"Over the past year we have filed dozens of complaints of racist attacks and death threats to both the police, our landlord and Exeter City Council and none of them have done anything to stop this violence."

A local city police inspector told ITV News the sign "does not reflect the current situation" and said Devon and Cornwall Police are working to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Exeter City Council says it is working closely with police and is in regular contact with the tapas bar's owner.

The restaurant says one person was "seriously injured" as a result of the alleged assault and confirmed the restaurant will "remain closed until Devon and Cornwall Police or the Exeter City Council can ensure the safety of our customers and out staff".

"Sorry for the inconvenience," it adds.

In response, Devon and Cornwall Police Inspector Nathan Johnson said: "I am in no doubt that the owner of La Lola has suffered from anti-social behaviour."

But he said in some instances there has been a "lack of evidence" from CCTV or engagement from the victim to progress investigations.

He added: "The challenge I often find is that of expectation of the criminal justice system and what is possible within a legal framework with available evidence and what a victim of crime would seek as a suitable outcome."

The sign in La Lola's window, which a police officer has said "does not reflect the current situation".

Inspector Johnson said there have been 25 interactions between Devon and Cornwall Police and the owner of La Lola.

Of these:

Two are crimes are under investigation or where suspect is on bail

15 are records of alleged crimes against the owner or the shop over the past year, which have already been investigated

A further three are records of the owner complaining against the police and are currently being progressed or have been finalised

And five records are "unrelated"

He added that the force takes anti-social behaviour in Exeter "very seriously" and is working with local networks and organisations to tackle the cause, including addiction and long referral times for rehab centres.

It is also developing a anti-social behaviour action plan for South Street and Fore Street, along with the city's Business Improvement District InExeter.

Since May this year, the force has also increased foot patrols in Exeter City Centre to tackle anti-social behaviour and enforce public space protection orders and no alcohol zones.

An Exeter City Council spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear of Mr Montes’ experiences. We continue to work closely with the police to address issues around anti-social behaviour in Exeter.

"In terms of his shop lease, we are in regular contact with Mr Montes and have had a meeting with him to discuss his concerns. We have offered him alternative premises elsewhere and continue to engage with him. "