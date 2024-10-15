The view from the tallest point of Truro Cathedral

People have had the opportunity to ascend to the highest point of Truro Cathedral throughout the summer, in a scheme said to have been "really successful" this year.

The roof used to be closed off to members of the public, until Sean O'Neil, the cathedral's chief operating officer, demanded to be taken up himself and loved it so much that he rolled it out to everybody.

The tours, now run from the spring through to the autumn, are led by a guide and see visitors taken up onto multiple levels - the highest of which is 185 foot about the cathedral floor.

Truro Cathedral was started in 1880 and completed in 1910.

The first part to be finished was from the nave up to the central tower, which was completed between 1880 and 1887. Those behind the works then ran out of money for 11 years, before the second half of the building was finished. In 1910, the two towers were then completed.

Speaking about launching the tours, Sean said: "Ever since coming to work at the cathedral, I've always wanted to go up into the roof. And it took me about a year to convince anyone to actually take me up into the roof spaces. And from there, I was kind of hooked on it.

"But why should I be the only person who has the privilege of seeing all the things that happen up there that most people don't get to see? So a big part of it was wanting to open up the cathedral to everybody else."

He added: "It's an important revenue stream for us. It's been really successful this year."

Here are a selection of photos from the top of the cathedral.

Truro Cathedral looms over the city and can be seen from almost all places in the Cornish capital.

In the rafters of Truro Cathedral, high above the floor - but this tour is not for the faint hearted.

The view of Truro as seen from the top of the cathedral.