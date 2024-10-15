Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Marina Jenkins reports

An award-winning music charity in Plymouth could close in November if urgent funding cannot be secured.

Plymouth Music Zone (PMZ) was founded in 1999, and since then has grown into a community hub.

The charity offers wide-ranging music workshops to people of all ages and abilities, including those with disabilities and neurological conditions.

Costs have gone up in recent years, and PMZ is running out of money. It costs around £10,000 a month to run the workshops, maintain buildings and pay staff.

Those who attend PMZ say it's more than just singing, it's about being together. Credit: ITV West Country

Karl Meyer, music programme director for PMZ, said: "Since pandemic times, things have got far more challenging to make the smallest amounts of money stretch.

"Our money comes from local and national funding. Our core funders are the Arts Council and Youth Music who have offered us support for a long time.

"We've got some really essential funding bids that we're waiting to hear back from, which could make a massive difference whether we can move forward or not."

Karl and the PMZ team have also launched a Just Giving appeal, hoping to secure the charity's future.

Lucas attends Sensory Sounds on Wednesdays. Credit: Family photo

Jason Willingham takes his son Lucas to Sensory Sounds every Wednesday at PMZ and said: "They have been a beacon of hope and joy and provided invaluable support, camaraderie.

"It's a safe space for individuals with disabilities to engage in recreational and social activities.

"With a severe lack of other suitable activities for children and young adults with complex medical disabilities within the city, I am deeply aware of the profound impact this possible closure will have on this group of people."

Margaret Martin says PMZ 'recharges the joy battery' every week. Credit: ITV West Country

Margaret Martin took her husband to PMZ after he had a stroke. She explained: "He went on his own and came home very happy every week.

"Then the group was asked to go to sing at Buckfast Abby, and I went along for the ride. I cried all the way through. Then they asked if I'd like to join, and I did."

Even though her husband has now passed away, Margaret still goes to PMZ every week. She explains how much it would impact her if it closed down: "Distraught, I think that's the word.

"It's the highlight of my week - I'm sure the highlight of other people's too, who perhaps don't get out. It recharges the joy battery."