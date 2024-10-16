Police are keen to trace two men in connection with a suspected arson attack in Weymouth that caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The outside of a women's clothing shop in St Alban Street was badly damaged following the blaze which started on scaffolding in the early hours of 29 August.

It caused damage to a number of properties, including a boutique. The alarm was raised by someone who had been working late in a nearby business.

Dorset Police have now released an image of two men they want to identify in connection with the fire.

An investigation revealed that two people were seen on CCTV climbing on the scaffolding at around 2.20am on that morning.

Police Constable Georgia Hedditch, of Weymouth police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this fire and are now in a position to release a CCTV image of two people we would like to identify.

“I would urge anyone who recognises them, or who had any further information that might assist our enquiries, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police or call101, quoting occurrence number 55240133115.