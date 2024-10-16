Grave of first woman in England to be killed by a tiger restored

A 300-year-old headstone commemorating a woman who was mauled to death by a tiger has been restored.

Hannah Twynnoy was living in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, worked as a servant in the White Lion Inn in the 18th Century.

She was the first person in England known to have been killed by a tiger, having been mauled to death by one at the pub on 23 October, 1703.

It is thought the tiger was part of a travelling exhibition and escaped from where it was being housed in the pub yard.

Ms Twynnoy was buried in the grounds of Malmesbury Abbey and her grave has now been restored.

It comes after Malmesbury Abbey was added to Historic England's At Risk Register and its vicar, Reverend Oliver Ross, says the gravestone shows the importance of preserving the church.

"Our churches are very old," he said. "But an enormous number of them date back to pre and post-Norman period.

"They are our treasures. Our history is literally buried in the ground."

The headstone of Hannah Twynnoy, before restoration. Credit: Malmesbury Abbey

The church is also known for housing the tomb of King Athelstan, regarded by many historians as the first king of England.

The restoration of Ms Twynnoy's gravestone follows the discovery of a Anglo-Saxon cemetery within the church's grounds in July.

According to Reverend Ross, the restored gravestone is a popular attraction, particularly for younger members of the congregation.

“The kids love it," he said. "We give postcards of the headstone itself to children.

"It’s lovely for children to go back to school and say: 'Look what I did. Saw the first King of England and the gravestone of the first woman killed by a tiger.'"