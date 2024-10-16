Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the moment Nichols threw a beer keg at a police car.

A 33-year-old man has been sent to prison after throwing a beer keg at a police vehicle and objects at officers during August's violent disorder in Bristol.

Jack Nichols, of Wells, pleaded guilty to violent disorder for his actions on Saturday 3 August and has now been jailed for 28 months at Bristol Crown Court.

CCTV and body-cam video footage showed Nichols throwing objects towards police officers with one hitting a police dog handler.

Nichols has been jailed for two years and four months. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He later threw a metal beer keg at a police vehicle.

The court heard Nichols was part of a group of people in Castle Park, on Bristol Bridge and at Redcliffe Roundabout.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: "Like too many people on that day, Nichols chose to behave in a way that was completely unacceptable.

"And as many others already have, he has now received a prison sentence."

He is the 33rd person to be sentenced following the disorder on Saturday 3 August.