Moment man throws beer keg at police vehicle during violent disorder in Bristol
Footage shows the moment Nichols threw a beer keg at a police car.
A 33-year-old man has been sent to prison after throwing a beer keg at a police vehicle and objects at officers during August's violent disorder in Bristol.
Jack Nichols, of Wells, pleaded guilty to violent disorder for his actions on Saturday 3 August and has now been jailed for 28 months at Bristol Crown Court.
CCTV and body-cam video footage showed Nichols throwing objects towards police officers with one hitting a police dog handler.
He later threw a metal beer keg at a police vehicle.
The court heard Nichols was part of a group of people in Castle Park, on Bristol Bridge and at Redcliffe Roundabout.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: "Like too many people on that day, Nichols chose to behave in a way that was completely unacceptable.
"And as many others already have, he has now received a prison sentence."
He is the 33rd person to be sentenced following the disorder on Saturday 3 August.