Bristol Crown Court has been shown CCTV of a 16-year-old picking up takeaway food just hours after allegedly being involved in a fatal attack on two teenagers

A 16-year-old boy collected takeaway food and drinks just hours after allegedly being involved in a fatal attack on two teenagers, a jury was told.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was captured on CCTV returning to a property in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol carrying a McDonald’s meal.

It is alleged he bought the food six hours after being involved in a fatal assault on Mason Rist and Max Dixon, who were stabbed on Ilminster Avenue in Knowle West, Bristol, shortly after 11pm on 27 January.

Five people - Antony Snook, 45, and Riley Tolliver, 18, and three teenage boys aged 15, 16 and 17 who cannot be named - are on trial accused of their murder.

The 33-second attack on Mason Rist, left, and Max Dixon was captured on CCTV Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

The prosecution said the 16-year-old was involved with Snook, Tolliver, and two boys aged 17 and 15, in murdering the two boys.

Snook is alleged to have driven the four teenagers to Ilminster Avenue in an Audi Q2 car where Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were attacked.

The trial has so far heard how the boys, who were good friends, were set upon with "fearsome weapons" in a case of mistaken identity.

Ray Tully KC, prosecuting, previously told how they been wrongly identified as being responsible for bricks being thrown at a house in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol earlier that evening.

The jury of nine men and three women were shown CCTV footage of people outside the house holding machetes and throwing bricks at the windows.

Mr Tully said three people had targeted a property in Hartcliffe on the night of the attack Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

On Tuesday 15 October, Mr Tully took the jury through multiple CCTV clips showing the movements of some of the defendants in the hours after the attack.

Part of the footage shows the Audi travelling along Pawlett Road minutes after the attack before arriving at an address in Hartcliffe shortly after.

The jury were told Snook was allegedly driving, while the 17-year-old boy was first to exit the vehicle, followed by the 16-year-old, before the car is driven away.

They also saw footage of a fire being lit in the back garden and items linked to the attack allegedly being disposed of.

Mason Rist and Max Dixon died in hospital shortly after the incident Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

Mr Tully previously told how the property in the Hartcliffe area – which he said had a "rivalry" with the Knowle West area – was targeted at about 10pm on 27 January. A woman was left injured in the incident.

An hour later, Snook, Tolliver and the three teenage boys allegedly left the Hartcliffe area in Snook’s car "hell-bent on revenge", Mr Tully said.

They drove past Mason and Max, who had just left Mason’s home, and wrongly believed they had spotted those responsible for the attack.

The jury was shown CCTV images captured by a camera on Mason's home, showing how the assault lasted just 33 seconds – including the vehicle stopping, four teenagers allegedly jumping out, attacking the two friends, returning to the car and it driving off.

Mr Tully previously told the jury: "They were entirely wrong about that. Max and Mason had absolutely nothing to do with any earlier incident and no connection whatsoever with those events."

The jury were previously shown two machetes which Mr Tully said had been recovered following the fatal attacks.

Max and Mason sustained stab wounds and both died in hospital from their injuries.

Ray Tully KC, centre, said that Mason and Max had "absolutely nothing to do with any earlier incident" Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Mr Tully previously said the prosecution’s case is that the five defendants “acted jointly and are all jointly responsible for what happened”.

The five defendants, Snook, Tolliver and the three teenage boys who cannot be named because of their age, are charged with two counts of murder.

On count one, Snook, Tolliver, the 16-year-old boy and the 17-year-old boy are charged with murdering Mason together with the 15-year-old boy on 27 January 2024.

Count two alleges that Snook, Tolliver and the three teenage boys murdered Max on the same date.

The 15-year-old boy has admitted murdering Mason but denies murdering Max.

The 17-year-old boy has admitted manslaughter relating to Max but denies murdering him and Mason.

The trial continues.