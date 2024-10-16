A prisoner who strangled his cellmate to death using a TV aerial cord before attacking his former cellmate in the showers has been sentenced.

Michael Harkin killed Dan Childs and wounded a second prisoner at HMP Bristol in June last year.

The 35-year-old, who has schizophrenia, was cleared of murder by a jury in July but found guilty of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

He was also found guilty of wounding another prisoner but cleared of one charge of attempting to wound a member of prison staff.

Harkin was handed an indefinite hospital order at a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 11 October.

The court heard Harkin strangled Mr Childs, who was 38, before leaving him "tucked up" in sheets on the top bunk on 5 June last year.

Dan Childs (pictured) was killed by Michael Harkin with a TV aerial cord as he slept. Credit: Family handout

Mr Childs lay undiscovered as Harkin went to the prison’s showers and assaulted another prisoner - his previous cellmate - with a makeshift blade.

The court heard this prisoner had requested to no longer share a room with Harkin just days prior, saying there "was something not right about" him. He suffered wounds to his face, shoulder, neck, arms and leg in the assault.

It was only when police were called to this assault that Mr Childs was discovered unresponsive in his cell. He died at the scene.

Speaking after Harkins was convicted, Senior Investigating Officer for Avon and Somerset Police DI Nadine Partridge said: "Our thoughts are foremost with the family of Dan Childs, who have had their much-loved son, brother and uncle taken away from them.

" A specially-trained officer continues to provide them with support at what continues to be an incredibly difficult time for them.

" Harkin has been remanded ahead of a sentencing hearing later in the year, following the completion of psychiatric reports".

