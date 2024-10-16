A woman has died following a crash between a lorry and a car on a main road in Devon.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the A30 at Whiddon Down, near Exeter, at around 10pm on Tuesday 15 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman in her 40s, from Helston, was seriously injured and died at the scene.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A30 at Whiddon Down near Chagford

The driver, a man in 60s and also from Helston, was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries, the force said.

National Highways said the eastbound carriageway was closed between the A382 at Whiddon Down and the A377 at Exeter to carry out accident investigation work.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

