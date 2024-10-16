Woman fears being kept alive to suffer instead of being allowed to die

Play Brightcove video

Anne Jappie told ITV West Country that the right to die is "critical" for those with conditions similar to hers.

A woman with neurodegenerative conditions has said that an assisted death would allow her to "die with dignity, tranquility and calm".

Anne Jappie, from Cheltenham, wants to live. But she says her neurodegenerative conditions mean that - down the line - she might prefer to die.

She told ITV News: “If I get to the point where I think I can’t do this anymore... I can be allowed to die with dignity and tranquility and calm - maybe with a final blast - here at home. It’s just civilised.”

Assisted dying is illegal in the UK. But a bill introduced to Parliament on Wednesday 16 October could give terminally ill people the right to end their lives.

Opponents argue that people would feel pressured to die.

For Anne, she said knowing she has the choice to die would provide "peace of mind".

"It would be so reassuring," she told ITV News. "Because, by golly, this condition I have, is so generous - it just keeps giving. And it is getting worse."

In Anne's case, there is a further problem. The new bill would only give the right to die to terminally ill people but Anne wants to die before that stage.

This is called assisted suicide. It is legal in Switzerland and some 350 Britons have travelled there to end their lives.

Anne says she can't, and does not want to, travel to Switzerland but wants to die at home.

"It's my decision," Anne said. "It's my circumstance. I don't particularly appreciate other people, perhaps with the best will of the world, telling me what I can cope with, put up with and what I should tolerate.

"Where is the justice in that?"

Anne has to spend up to two hours a day taking medicines for her neurodegenerative conditions. Credit: ITV West Country

Anne's only option at the moment is palliative care, which aims to manage the symptoms of those with serious conditions.

But she said she fears being "kept alive" while suffering, similarly to what her mother experienced after having a severe stroke.

“The fantastic care in the hospice and the nursing home - and it really was outstanding - succeeded in extending her life by three years."

But Anne described that time as "three years of hell", adding: "She was crying, she was in pain, she had further mini strokes and fits."

Critics of assisted dying say that its legalisation could put pressure on many to end their lives.

But Anne says that measures can be put in place to avoid people being pressured to die.

" Yes you need safeguards," she said. "But you have independent medical assessments, mental health assessments - some countries have a judicial oversight as well."