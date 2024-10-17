A woman has appeared in court charged with manslaughter over the death of a care home resident.

Jane Barnard, 65, appeared before Bristol Crown Court accused of killing Derek Davies, 75, who died on 8 September 2021.

Charges allege that Barnard, of Longlevens, Gloucester, ill-treated or neglected Mr Davies between September 5 and September 9 that year.

Gloucestershire Police previously confirmed that Barnard was working as a care worker at Wheatridge Court in Abbeydale, Gloucester, where Mr Davies was a resident, at the time.

During the brief hearing Barnard did not enter any pleas to the two charges she faces.

Sam Jones represented the prosecution, while Jenny Tallentire appeared for the defendant.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, adjourned the hearing until December 13 and released Barnard on unconditional bail.

He told her: “You must be here for that hearing on December 13.

“You are on unconditional bail but it is extremely important you keep in close regular contact with your solicitor and barristers.”