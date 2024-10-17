A cleaner from Gloucestershire has been sentenced after stealing family heirlooms worth more than £20,000 from her employer.

Stephanie Holland, 41, took gold watches and jewellery belonging to Patricia Clark, 73, from her home while working for her.Gloucester Crown Court heard Holland how was so trusted by the family that she had a key to their home in Stonehouse.

She received a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and will have to complete 10 rehabilitation days and 100 hours’ unpaid work.In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mrs Clark described how Holland had been a trusted member of the household.“She was more than a cleaner. She had access to my bank cards, and I would happily let her go into my purse. I believed her to be trustworthy.“The incident related to the loss of irreplaceable, sentimental and priceless pieces of jewellery.”

Mrs Clark said she was “extremely distraught and upset” to discover that the "irreplaceable, sentimental and priceless" jewellery was missing.

She later phoned Holland who denied any knowledge of the theft.In her statement, Clark also said Holland had told her “how hard-up she was” but was later able to buy several expensive household white goods items.She added: “She said her son had a new job and was treating her. There was also a holiday abroad, which was completely out of character.

“It feels like the ultimate betrayal and like a bereavement. I am mourning the loss of sentimental heirlooms.“It has completely destroyed my trust in people, and I am not sure I will ever get over this.”The defence said Holland had sold the jewellery for around £3,000 to meet overdue rent payments and was "both bitterly ashamed and remorseful".