Gloucestershire Police has appointed a new interim Chief Constable, following the suspension of its former leader.

Maggie Blythe is being seconded from the College of Policing and will take up the role on Tuesday 22 October.

It's only the second time in the force’s 185-year history that a woman has been at the helm.

Her appointment follows the suspension of Rod Hansen on 8 October, who is currently under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following allegations of gross misconduct.

Chris Nelson, Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), said: “Over the last week, I have been completely focused on making an interim appointment to bring in an experienced leader to fulfil the responsibilities of a Chief Constable.

"Bringing in someone as nationally respected as Maggie Blyth is very good news for the county," he said.

Rod Hansen was suspended from Gloucestershire Police following allegations of gross misconduct Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police will have been without a chief or a deputy for a fortnight by the time she begins the role.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Gloucestershire Police's Deputy Chief Constable Shaun West retired in June amidst a criminal investigation over alleged assaults and misconduct in a public office.

The IOPC has confirmed to ITV News that the cases of Hansen and West are separate.

Commenting on her new interim role, Ms Blyth said: "It is an honour to be leading Gloucestershire Constabulary, the oldest county force in the country, with officers and staff who exemplify what it means to be a public servant.

"My intention is to lead the Force during this chapter and provide officers and staff with stability and leadership to meet the vision of the Police and Crime Prevention Plan set between the Police and Crime Commissioner and the public."

Ms Blyth has more than 30 years’ of experience as a public servant, starting her career in the probation service before going on to specialise in youth justice.

She has also worked for local government child protection services, where she had senior oversight of child protection arrangements, and worked on several high-profile child sexual exploitation and domestic homicide operations.

She was promoted to assistant chief constable in May 2019, overseeing local policing and public protection across Hampshire.

In October 2021, she took up the role of National Police Lead for violence against women and girls (VAWG) at the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

She joined the College of Policing as its deputy chief executive in November 2023.

Chris Nelson said despite being seconded to work for Gloucestershire Police, Ms Blyth will continue her role as the national police lead tackling VAWG.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commission said the PCC has decided to run a competitive recruitment process to appoint a Temporary Chief Constable to lead the force over the longer term.

Eligible officers from across the country are being encouraged to apply when the post is advertised next week.