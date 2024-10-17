Play Brightcove video

ITV News reports on three-year-old Clara Gilley who has a rare form of cancer

The parents of a three-year-old girl who has been left paralysed by a rare form of cancer are hoping to raise enough money to give her a properly adapted new home.Clara Gilley, from Plymouth, fell ill on her birthday earlier this year and is likely to lose the use of her arms and legs.

Her parents are by her side at Bristol Children's Hospital and are asking for the public's help to build Clara's new life.

Her dad Matthew Gilley said: "On her birthday, which was Good Friday, she wasn't quite herself, her head was leaning to the side.

"On Easter Sunday, she was walking around the house just fine and then all of a sudden just stopped moving."

Matthew says he is finding Clara's illness 'mentally challenging'. Credit: Matthew Gilley/FPS Images

Matthew and his wife Alana called an ambulance and the family was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. It was there that doctors found a rare type of cancerous tumour pressing against Clara's spine.

She was moved to Bristol Children's Hospital, where she has been ever since, paralysed and undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Alana said: "From very early on, we sort of knew that it was a possibility that she might not regain any movement in her limbs at all.

"She's not necessarily going to get better from here. She might do, but a lot of these things are unknown. You just don't know what might come back, what might not.

"But I think this is what life's going to be like, this is how she's going to be."

Clara fell ill on her third birthday and was taken to hospital. Credit: Matthew Gilley/FPS Images

The next step is for the family to work out where they are going to live, if and when Clara is well enough to leave the hospital."Our house is not a big house," said Alana. "Without completely reconfiguring our whole house, it would not be possible to make it work for somebody in a wheelchair.

"It's hard thinking life is just going to be really different.

"I think about all of her toys in the living room, she's never going to be able to play with those in quite the same way."

The family are hoping to raise £100,000 to find a bungalow that can be adapted.Matthew said: "I find it challenging, I think we both do, to ask for donations during what everybody is finding a challenging time.

"We're finding it extra challenging, trying to find a property that would be suitable for Clara's needs. So I also find that a mental challenge as well."

Clara has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Credit: Matthew Gilley/FPS Media

Despite everything, Matthew and Alana are trying to stay positive."I suppose I see it now as this is like a new chapter or new journey," Matthew added.

"Although it is challenging, we are enjoying the moments we have because it's just part two of a great story that is Clara.

"She's bright, she's clever, she's funny. You've got to remind yourself she's three, so she has those three-year-old tantrums at the same time

"She's worth the effort of getting her cured, because of how she is as a personality. Although it's challenging, being around her is a joy."

To make a donation, visit the family's fundraising page.