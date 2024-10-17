Play Brightcove video

Footage shows multiple cars on same street with key scratches running along the sides

At least a dozen cars were keyed on one street in Exeter in a spate of vandalism.

The incident happened on Sweetbrier Lane in the Heavitree area of the city overnight from Monday 14 October into Tuesday 15 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police have so far been made aware of 12 damaged vehicles, but say there could be more.

Officers investigating the criminal damage are now appealing for information.

So far damage has been reported to 12 cars, but there are concerns more could have been damaged. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

"Officers investigating are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anybody acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or anybody who may have relevant CCTV or doorbell footage," a police spokesperson said.

"Anybody able to assist is asked to get in touch on 101 or via the force website quoting 50240262320."