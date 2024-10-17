A woman has died following a collision between a school bus and a car in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Meaver Road, in Mullion at around 8:40am on Monday 14 October, after a silver Vauxhall Astra and a school bus collided.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman in her thirties - who was inside the car - has died in hospital.

A boy who was also in the car remains in a serious life-threatening condition and is being treated at Bristol Children's Hospital, the force added.

Police said twenty-seven children who were on board the school bus suffered minor injuries, while one child sustained serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours while initial investigation work was carried out

Following the crash, t he road was closed for several hours while initial investigation work was carried out.

HM Coastguard rescue helicopters were called to the scene, along with paramedics and firefighters.

Sergeant Phil Brown, from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: "We are working in conjunction with the school and our partners to ensure everybody receives the support they need following this tragic incident.

"Our thoughts continue to be with everybody involved."

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact the force.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…