A much-loved nightclub on the outskirts of Bristol has announced its closure after almost 50 years.

Chasers, in Kingswood, will close its doors for the final time on Christmas Eve.

Its owners have blamed the closure on rising costs, a lack of footfall and a decline in club-goers.

The club has been much-loved by people in Kingswood and beyond for years, and is even believed to have inspired the fictional 'Chasers' in hit sitcom The Office.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Kingswood club said: "After close to five decades and four generations of the same family stepping foot inside the building, the decision has been made to end what you all know as Chasers nightclub for good.

"Our reason to close is quite simple, Kingswood just does not have enough foot traffic that would pay to operate such a large property.

"In decades past hundreds of people were out beyond 10pm, today the high street may have only 60 to 100 people to share amongst every venue.

"Life is becoming expensive and hospitality has taken a huge impact because of that, pubs and clubs shut everyday and the industry is a fraction of what it once was.

"On a personal level we are saddened for Kingswood, we are saddened for all of the staff and we are saddened for the other venues struggling in hospitality.

The closure of Chasers follows similar struggles by other Bristol venues in the past year.

In May, Gravity nightclub in Clifton shut down due to "economic strains" and "increasing expenses," according to its bosses.

They also pointed to "regulatory fees and the overarching costs inherent to the hospitality world".

In a survey done in August 2023 by nightclub operator Rekom, it was found that younger people are increasingly cutting back on nights out due to the cost of living crisis.

Chasers will close for the majority of November but will be open on every Saturday of December until its final night on Christmas Eve.