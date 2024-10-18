A one-year-old child has died after a crash involving a school bus and a car in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Meaver Road in Mullion at around 8.40am on 14 October after a crash between a silver Vauxhall Astra and a double decker school bus.

The two occupants of the Vauxhall - a local woman in her 30s and a one-year-old child - both received life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Both the woman and the baby have since died.

One child travelling on the bus sustained serious serious injuries while 27 others were left with minor injuries.

HM Coastguard rescue helicopters attended the scene, along with paramedics and firefighters.

The crash led to the closure of the road for several hours while initial investigation work was carried out. Credit: ITV West Country

Sergeant Phil Brown from Devon and Cornwall Police's serious collisions investigation team said: "We are deeply saddened that a woman and child have now died following the collision in Mullion earlier this week.

"It is impossible to put into words the grief those close to them are feeling right now.

"Our thoughts continue to be with everybody involved as we continue to work with the school and partners to make sure everybody receives the support they require following this tragic collision."

Police are appealing for anyone with any relevant information or dashcam footage to contact them, quoting 50240260109.