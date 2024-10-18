Six dogs have been abandoned on moorland in Cornwall.

The dogs were found in two groups of three on Bodmin Moor - one group near St Neot and the other around seven miles away near Altarnun.

They were found on Monday 14 October and are thought to be Labradors and springer spaniels.

Cornwall Council is appealing for information about the dogs, which do not have microchips or ID tags.

It is thought they could all have the same owner.

The six dogs were all found in two groups seven miles apart on Monday 14 October. Credit: Cornwall Council

Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder responsible for Public Protection at Cornwall Council, said: "I’m saddened to hear that these animals have been found in this way.

"I’d like to remind all dog owners that they are legally required to microchip their pets and ensure their details are kept up to date on the register. All dogs should also be wearing an identification tag.

"While the team are yet to establish the circumstances of how these dogs came to be on the moor, I’d like to remind people that to abandon a pet in circumstances such as these is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act."

The dogs will be cared for by the council for seven days before the process of rehoming them begins.

Anyone with information should contact Cornwall Council on 0300 1234 212 or via the email publicprotection@cornwall.gov.uk.