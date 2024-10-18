Pedestrians are being urged to keep their mobile phones out of sight in Bristol's city centre after a spate of thefts.

Avon and Somerset Police is investigating after 23 reports of mobile phones being snatched by thieves so far in October.

The force says two people on an electric motorbike have been targeting pedestrians waiting at bus stops or crossing points, with the person sitting behind the driver grabbing the phones.

They are described as wearing black clothing and have their faces covered.

Officers have been carrying out patrols in hotspot areas, but have been unable to locate the suspects. They have recovered a number of SIM cards and phone cases which had been discarded.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Sean Underwood said: “We’re targeting our uniformed patrols in the area and have alerted schools, colleges and the university to make their students aware, as many of the victims are young people.

“Officers are also linked in with Bristol City Council’s CCTV team to make sure any suspicious activity is reported immediately.”

He added: “We’d like to thank the members of the public who stepped in and called 999 on behalf of the victims.

"Thankfully we’re not aware of anyone being injured, but understandably people have been left shocked by what’s happened.

”We’ve identified 23 similar reports so far this month (to 16 October). Most of those targeted have been in their teens or 20s, but there have been older victims as well.

'Incidents have happened in areas including Colston Avenue, The Horsefair, Park Street, Prince Street, Redcliff Hill, Rupert Street, St Augustine’s Parade, Union Street and Whiteladies Road.

"If you’ve witnessed any of these incidents, or have any dashcam or other footage we’d like to hear from you."

The force has issued the following advice to deter mobile phone thieves

Keep your phone out of sight in a pocket or bag when it’s not in use

Use its security features to set up a PIN and a strong password/passcode

Activate or install a tracking app

Turn off message previews so reset or log-in codes can’t be seen when your phone is locked

Back up regularly and keep a note of important information and numbers, including the IMEI, which you can find by typing *#06#.

Anyone who has reported their phone stolen, has a crime reference number and has not yet given a statement is being urged to contact the force through its website.

Anyone without a crime reference number should quote reference 5224272149.