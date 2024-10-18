A large section of the cliff made famous by Broadchurch has collapsed, sparking warnings to stay away.

Part of Chesil Beach is blocked between West Bay and Freshwater after a significant rockfall on Thursday 17 October.

A spokesperson for Dorset Council said the beach has been blocked off by the slip.

"Rockfalls and landslips can happen at any time on the Jurassic Coast," they added.

"If you are in the area, please stay safe by taking notice of warning signs and keep to existing paths. Stay away from the edge and the base of cliffs."

The Jurassic Coast has seen cliff falls at Hive Beach, Seatown and Lulworth Cove this year. Credit: West Bay Photography

The Jurassic is prone to regular falls due to the rock formation there. Credit: West Bay Photography

The coast path in the area was previously closed and remains so.

Dorset Council has previously said the risk of crumbling cliffs is now greater due to fluctuating temperatures as changing temperatures cause cracks to widen, making the cliffs more unstable.

The Jurassic Coast has faced multiple cliff falls in recent years. In July, a large cliff fall in Seatown was captured on camera.

The council identified a number of areas where the risk of potential rockfalls is particularly high including Seatown, Eype, Burton Bradstock, West Cliff, East Cliff, Mupe Bay, Lulworth and Swanage.

The significant fall has completely blocked the beach. Credit: West Bay Photography

The coastline above the cliff has been closed off for a while due to the high risk of falls. Credit: West Bay Photography

Dorset Council said: "The Jurassic Coast is a UNESCO World Heritage Site recognised for its outstanding rocks, fossils, and landforms. It is a 95-mile long stretch of coastline within the counties of Dorset and Devon.

"It looks the way it does because of erosion from weather and the sea. Rockfalls and landslips are part of the movement which makes up the unique nature of this coastline.

"All we can do is keep monitoring these incidents, continue to warn visitors of the risks, and maintain/repair/close rights of way where appropriate.

"Rockfalls can be reported via the Dorset Council website, or by calling 01305 221000."