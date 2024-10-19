Unmarked police vans are being deployed in targeted locations across Bristol and Somerset in a bid to stop persistent speeding.

Avon and Somerset Police said it has identified specific areas of concern using community reports, Speedwatch schemes and collision data.

The scheme aims to deter speeding and prevent serious collisions by encouraging "consistent safe driving behaviours," it said.

Police said there have been 43 deaths on roads in the Avon and Somerset area so far this year.

H ead of roads policing and road safety, Chief Inspector Robert Cheeseman, said: "The use of unmarked speed detection vans is not about catching people out - it’s about protecting lives."

The road safety enforcement vans are equipped with 360-degree cameras and long-range detection technology that can also identify other road traffic offences, including failing to wear a seatbelt and using a handheld device while driving.

Infrared cameras on the vans mean that police operations can also be carried out at night.

The vans will operate both day and night.

Mr Cheeseman added: "Speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, and we are committed to using every tool at our disposal to address this.

“The introduction of unmarked road safety enforcement vans represents a significant step forward in our commitment to reducing road fatalities and serious injuries.

"We urge all motorists to adhere to speed limits and recognise that road safety is a collective responsibility".

It's hoped that the scheme will address the "fatal five" offences, which include speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, careless driving, and using a mobile phone at the wheel.