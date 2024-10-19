South West Water has said it's due to start work on a "permanent solution" to fix a burst sewer in Exmouth.

It follows several sewage spills over the summer which meant the beach had to be closed to swimmers.

The company said the leak was traced to a pipe on private land near Maer Lane wastewater treatment works in August.

A number of residents and businesses have said they are considering taking legal action against South West Water over the incident.

South West Water said the first phase of work to replace the burst section of sewer will begin later this month, and is due to be completed before the end of the year.

The second phase of work will involve replacing the sewer down to Maer Road pumping station, the company added.

Swimmers were advised not to swim at Exmouth beach after a sewage pipe burst.

Richard Price, South West Water's Managing Director for Wastewater Services, said: "In my last update I said we were working to finalise a permanent solution to the burst sewer we had in Exmouth in August, so we could give people the confidence that they rightly expect in our operations.

"I am pleased to say we now have a solution and we will be starting the first of two phases of work this month."

South West Water said it is also working to bring forward planned improvements in Exmouth, including upgrading pumping stations and treatment works to reduce the number of spills.

Mr Price added: "As part of this work we are already making upgrades at Maer Road pumping station and to the outfall from Maer Lane Wastewater Treatment Works, both of which we aim to complete by March 2025.

"We are doing everything we can to protect the environment as part of our £38 million investment in Exmouth and we will continue to provide updates on our plans and progress."