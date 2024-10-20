Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report.

Seven teenagers from Palestine have been skateboarding in Cornwall as part of a wider trip to see how different life is in the UK. Human rights charity CADFA (Camden Abu Dis Friendship Association) organised the youth visit to demonstrate how different cultures can live together and to give hope to those who've grown up with war.

Maria is a 15 years old who normally lives in a refugee camp in the West Bank.

Speaking partly in English and Arabic she told ITV West Country why she wanted to come visit.

"We Palestinians came to learn about the culture here. We came to see life, we don't have the chance to see this in our country."

The teenagers and locals in a taster session at Love Park skatepark in Falmouth Credit: ITV News

Ameer is another teenager who has been travelling around the UK as part of this cultural exchange. In Cornwall he says life is very different.

"I mean, for example, they have a sea, but we don't have a sea. They have different kinds of roads and streets - ours were destroyed by the occupation forces. I mean, I don't want to tell you more than that. Come and see with your own eyes”

The Cornish part of their visit has included day trips to the beach, a boat ride, arts and crafts as well as skateboarding at Love Park in Falmouth.

It's the first time the group has ever tried skateboarding, and Falmouth coach Cora Stocker says its a sport that builds a "global community".

"I want them to feel connected to the skateboard community, which is a global, supportive community that's based on and traveling, making new friends and supporting each other"

The human rights charity CADFA says they want people to understand why life is like for ordinary Palestinians Credit: ITV News

The human rights charity behind the visit say they hope the teenagers will meet as many people from Cornwall as possible so people here can understand better what their lives are like.

CADFA Charity Director, Nandita Dowson says you cannot underestimate the value of the trip.

"We want to ordinary people in Britain to know what the lives of ordinary Palestinians are like."

"We find that people meeting people is very effective to get people to be interested in each other. It's very good for the young people on this side and the young people from Palestine."

"It's just a very creative way of bringing hope."

While the skateboarding provided a lot of fun it was a big contrast to life in the West Bank, living in villages and refugee camps and unable to freely move around their home country.

Skate coach Cora Stocker says Palestine and Cornwall both have amazing skate scenes although very different. Credit: ITV News

Ahmad, who's also 15 years old, told ITV West Country something that seems easy in Cornwall is one of "hardest thing we can do" at home.

"We can't go to sea, we can't go to learn because there is occupation and wars and checkpoints... a lot of things. You may die."

Abdululwahab Sabbah is originally from East Jerusalem but now is a coordinator for the charity. He says the children have learnt a lot about how "mixed the British Society are" and how we can "communicate to live on equal rights for all".

"We're hoping that we will have the same opportunities for our the future of our young people."