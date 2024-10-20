A Gloucestershire wildlife charity has said it is fighting a "losing battle" after a swan was shot with pellets.

Vale Wildlife Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre, in Beckford, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, said that it is seeing "more and more" animals being deliberately hurt by people.

In a post online, the centre said that the juvenile swan was found with obvious signs of injury in Evesham.

After being examined, it was found that the swan had multiple pellets lodged inside its head, neck and left leg.

Despite receiving treatment, the swan's injuries were too severe so staff took the "difficult decision" to have it put down.

The swan was found with pellets lodged in its head, neck and left leg. Credit: Vale Wildlife Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre

In a statement, the centre said: "In wildlife rescue, we see lots of injuries caused by humans. Thankfully the majority are accidental, but when we see intentional injuries to helpless, innocent wildlife, it makes you feel like you're really fighting a losing battle.

"Wildlife has enough to contend with, without having to fear being brutally attacked by senseless, cold-hearted people. This seems to be happening more and more now."

The centre is urging people to report any similar incidents to try and stop other cases of wildlife crime.

They added that the incident had been reported to the police.