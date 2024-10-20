A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across parts of the South West as Storm Ashley hits the UK.

The Met Office said strong winds and heavy rain may cause travel disruption, with Dartmoor forecast to be among the worst affected areas.

It said bus and train services will probably be impacted, while flooding on the roads could make journey times longer.

Interruption to power supplies and other services was also likely, it said.

The Met Office has urged people to check the road conditions before before driving, and to amend their travel plans if necessary.

It has also advised people to prepare for power cuts with torches and batteries, and a mobile phone power pack.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings affecting rivers and coastal areas across the region.

In Gloucestershire, nine flood warnings are in place along the River Seven, with residents in affected areas being urged to prepare for flooding.

The Environment Agency said: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services and Local Authorities. Please move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety."

It has also issued five flood warnings for Cornwall, mainly affecting the south Cornwall coast.

In Devon, a flood warning has been issued for the River Clyst area, with flooding possible to properties and low-lying areas around Ashclyst Farm and Burrow Bridge, Clyston Mill, Dymond's Farm, Sowton Barton and properties and farms between Clyst St. Mary and Topsham including Newcourt Barton and Cotts Farm.