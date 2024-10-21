A critically endangered Madagascan lemur has been born at Cotswold Wildlife Park.

The baby hasn't yet been named and experts haven't determined its sex, but the park says it's 'extremely privileged' to have greater bamboo lemurs like this one at the site.

Births of the species in captivity are extremely rare, and the park is the only zoological collection in the UK – and one of two worldwide – to have bred the species this year.

There are o nly 36 greater bamboo lemurs in captivity globally. They are classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Only seven other zoological collections in the world keep greater bamboo lemurs.

Only 36 greater bamboo lemurs are in captivity globally. Credit: Cotswold Wildlife Park

Both of this baby's parents - Raphael and Bijou - are part of a European Breeding Programme (EEP) and this is the fourth year running that the park has managed to breed these primates.

General manager of Cotswold Wildlife Park Jamie Craig said: “Lemur species in Madagascar are under tremendous pressure from habitat destruction and the rapidly rising human population.

“It is vital that we raise awareness for this unique group of primates before it is too late.

“At Cotswold Wildlife Park, we are committed to conserving this species and we fund an extremely important site in Madagascar, as well as participating in several other conservation projects with the Cotswold Wildlife Park Conservation Trust.

“We are extremely privileged to keep both of these species at the park – they are extremely rare in captivity and they are fantastic ambassadors for our fundraising efforts”.