A Devon man has been jailed for 16 years for the rape and sexual assault of three teenage girls.

Owen Rendall, 26, of Shapland Place in Tiverton, appeared at Exeter Crown Court for sentence on Friday 18 October.

He had previously been found guilty of three rapes, sexual assault by penetration and two sexual assaults of a female.

During the trial, the jury heard how in 2018 Rendall sexually assaulted a girl, who was under the age of 16, several times on the canal path in Tiverton while she was walking home.

He told her she didn’t need to tell anyone and it was "their secret".

The victim did not feel able to support a prosecution at the time but later came forward to provide evidence.

In February 2020, Rendall raped another teenage girl at a house in Sampford Peverell.

She was upset and he comforted her, inviting her to go with him to his room. She agreed on the understanding that he didn’t make any sexual advances.

Despite this, when they arrived at his room, Rendall forced himself upon her and raped her.

In September 2021, Rendall raped a second girl in an alleyway near the market in Tiverton.

She was under the influence of alcohol at the time and recalls speaking to Rendall briefly while on a night out with friends.

He then isolated her from her friends and took her to an alleyway, where he attacked her.

When questioned by police, Rendall insisted that all sexual contact with the victims had been consensual.

He must serve at least 10 years eight months of his sentence and sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

DC Caroline Robertson from Devon and Cornwall Police said Randall was "a dangerous sexual predator" and had shown "no remorse since his arrest".

She added: "We will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders like Owen Randall to justice.

“I would especially like to thank those involved in this case for their bravery and patience during the investigation and court process.”

Help and support

You can visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system.

You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.

National Rape Crisis Helpline 0808 802 9999

Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) 0300 3034626

For more information please visit: www.dc.police.uk/Rape- SexualAssault