A drug driver has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing the death of a teenager in South Gloucestershire.

Harry Charlton, 29, pleaded guilty to causing the death of 16-year-old Daniel Davies by careless driving while over the prescribed limit of drugs.

The crash happened on the A4174 Wraxall Road roundabout on 17 April 2022.

The court heard how he drove through a red light at the through-about junction near Warmley and hit Daniel, who was driving his moped.

When he was tested, Charlton was found to be just over the legal limit for cannabis.

Daniel died at the scene after suffering a head injury. He had recently celebrated his 16th birthday on 1 March.

The teenager was due to start an apprenticeship and had only had the moped for four days when the collision happened.

Last year, dozens of bikers took to the streets to remember him.

Harry Charlton was sentenced to five years in prison. He was also given a two year driving ban and will have to take an extended driving test after that.

His honour Judge Picton said on sentencing: " Sentencing, Judge Martin Picton said: “Daniel Davies was 16 when he died, tragically and unnecessarily. He had his whole life in front of him.

"You, Harry Charlton drove through a red light with cannabis above the limit for driving.

"Your level of concentration was affected by the cannabis as was your ability to safely control your vehicle. You should have stopped at the red light."

Daniel's mum, Sam Davies, has paid the following tribute to her son, following today's sentencing:

"I will never understand why Daniel was taken from us so soon and there will never be a sentence long enough.

"He was one of the 'good ones' in life. He was clever, funny and had a good heart. He had his whole future ahead of him.

"The pain of losing Daniel is a pain like no other, a sadness sadder than any sad.

"Myself, the family, friends and his friends will miss him forever but we will all live for him and never forget him.

"Daniel we are, in your words for your dad, 'living for you' and we always will. I love you Dan x"

Investigating officer Dai Nicholas said: "Daniel's family have shown extraordinary courage over an unimaginably difficult two-and-a-half-years and I'd like to pay tribute to them for that.

"This is yet another example of someone's life being tragically cut short due to a driver not being in a fit state to be on the roads.

"Drugs impair your ability to drive safely and risk causing yourself or other motorists coming to serious harm.

"Charlton was solely responsible for Daniel's death and will face the consequences of his decisions that night for the rest of his life."