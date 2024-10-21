A derelict Cornish hotel named after the Eagles hit, Hotel California, has gone up in smoke for the second time.The dilapidated hotel, in Pentire Crescent, Newquay, was in flames on Sunday 20 October with fire crews from five separate locations in attendance.Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at around 6pm. The alarm was raised after smoke was seen at the rear of the old hotel.Fire crews from Newquay initially attended and confirmed the fire at the back of the building. A total of six crews battled the fire at the derelict three-storey building.The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. It is not believed that anyone sustained any injuries during the fire.

A fire broke out at the abandoned Hotel California in Cornwall Credit: BPM Media

A statement from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "A 999 call was received at 18:00 to a report of smoke coming from the rear of a derelict hotel beside the Gannel River.

"Two appliances from Newquay were mobilised and following their arrival, they confirmed there was a fire in the rear of the building."Two additional fire appliances from St Columb and St Dennis have been mobilised alongside support vehicles from Launceston and St Austell.

"Firefighters were using breathing apparatus and hose reels."

Just before 7pm, the fire service confirmed the fire had been extinguished. It said: "@1852hrs the fire was declared as being extinguished and all appliances returned to their home stations."In June, a major fire broke out at the derelict Hotel California and firefighters battled the blaze.

Due to the size of the fire, the roof of the building collapsed and the missing floorboards inside the building meant crews had no choice but to fight the fire from outside the hotel.The hotel closed in 2021 and was used by homeless people. After the hotel closed at the end of 2021, a statement was submitted with the planning application stating that "after years of steady decay the hotel grew outdated and in a state of disrepair".Back in February, the Hotel California was set to be demolished to make way for a new development, after planning permission was agreed by Cornwall Council.The development was expected to see the entire hotel complex replaced with a residential development which would include a building with 20 apartments and four semi-detached houses.