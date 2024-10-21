Flood warnings have been issued for parts of Gloucestershire, as rising river levels are expected to meet high spring tides.

The Environment Agency is warning people living near the River Severn in Gloucestershire to "act now" to protect themselves and their belongings.

Flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible, and drivers have been advised to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers.

The flood warnings were last update on Sunday 20 October and will be reviewed between 3pm and 4pm on Monday 21 October.

Flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency

River Severn at Sandhurst and Maisemore: River levels are rising at the Gloucester and Sandhurst river gauges as a result of high spring tides. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible. Flooding expected to affect Coal Wharf and Riverside, Maisemore, low lying areas on Base Lane, Sandhurst. Sandhurst lane will be just passable. The A417 at Maisemore may be closed due to flooding.

River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh: River levels remain high at the Haw Bridge river gauge as a result of high tides coinciding with rising river levels from recent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland remains possible, with levels increasing during the high tides. Flooding expected to affect Gabb Lane at Apperley and local caravan parks.

River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge: River levels remain high at the Haw Bridge river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible due to tides and high river levels. Flooding expected to affect properties and roads in and around Chaceley and Haw Bridge, including the B4213.

River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst: River levels remain high at the Haw Bridge river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible due to tides and high river levels. Flooding expected to affect Abbots Court, Deerhurst.

River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury: River levels remain high at the Mythe Bridge river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland remains possible. Flooding expected to affect properties and roads in and around Severn Ham, Tewkesbury.

River Severn at Tewkesbury: River levels remain high at the Mythe Bridge river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected to continue. Flooding expected to affect Bredon Road, White Bear, King John’s Cottages in Tewkesbury. Lower Lode and Mill Avon Riverside property flooded.

River Severn at Bushley: River levels remain high at the Mythe Bridge river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected to continue. Flooding expected to affect properties and roads in and around Bushley.