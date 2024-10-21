The future of a new artwork depicting the moon on Bridgwater Docks is uncertain, after technical problems worsened by bad weather caused it to deflate.

Fallen Moon is the artist Luke Jerram's first installation on water, although he is famed for his indoor creations, which include the Museum of the Moon, and Gaia.

Before it launched, Mr Jerram told ITV News West Country how Fallen Moon was a tribute to the extreme tides of the Somerset coastline.

The giant 10 meter replica of the moon was intended to be illuminated on the water until early November. There was also a low decibel sound presentation played through speakers nightly from 6pm to 8pm each night.

However, in the week since it launched, the moon has deflated twice, leaving its future uncertain.

Luke Jerram said: "Creating a new large-scale artwork to be presented on water, to withstand weeks of the British weather, is always going to be a challenge.

"It's the nature of trying to create new ambitious art projects, that they don't always go exactly to plan.

"Being willing to try new things out and push the limits of your knowledge and skill set, is an important part of the development of an artist's work.

"It's through this ambition, trying new things out and a willingness to take on new challenges that we all have the opportunity to do great things. "Given the size and complexity of the artwork, it's not the sort of project that can easily be fully tested out, before it gets presented and revealed to the public.

"I'm sad that the artwork didn't withstand the storm, but also proud of the team in Bridgwater for the way they worked hard to present the project and handled the challenges they encountered.

"Taking art out of the gallery, as a way of reaching large new audiences, comes with some risk but also has great benefits.

"I'm really glad that the artwork was enjoyed by over 10,000 people in Bridgwater, before storm Ashley intervened and damaged the artwork."

Bridgwater Town Council wrote on Facebook on Sunday 20 October: "We regret to inform the public that due to an unforeseen and highly challenging electrical and technical failure now augmented by the extreme weather and particularly winds, Luke Jerram's "Fallen Moon" installation at Bridgwater Docks has unfortunately deflated.

"Our team is currently investigating the cause of this malfunction and assessing the extent of the damage. This is a technically challenging project with it being the first water-based installation of Luke’s image, we knew technical challenges might occur.

"The installation has already captivated visitors with its lunar imagery and surround sound composition; we are hugely grateful to the over 10,000 individuals who have visited the Moon and Docks over the last week and it has clearly brought joy and astonishment to so many.

"However, the safety of our visitors and the integrity of the artwork are of utmost importance to us. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause to those who were planning to visit the Fallen Moon.

"Whilst we will examine other possibilities over the next 48 hours we have to be realistic with the challenges of this installation and it maybe, in its current iteration, the project has come to an end. Further updates will be provided as soon as they become available."