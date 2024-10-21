A stretch of the M4 between Bristol and Bath has reopened after being completely shut this weekend.

The motorway between junction 18 for Bath and 19 for the M32 into Bristol - had been closed in both directions between 7pm on Friday 18 October until 6am on Monday 21 October, with diversion routes in place.

No unexpected disruption was reported.

The road reopened on time - and traffic is now moving freely. National Highways said the work was essential to allow contractors to dig a trench under the motorway as part of the work on the A432 Badminton Road Bridge.

It means utilities housed within the bridge, can now be diverted before the structure is demolished next year.

Built in 1966, the Badminton Road bridge was closed to traffic after a structural investigation in July 2023 found an accelerated deterioration and cracking on the underside of the structure.

The old bridge will be demolished in March 2025, with a replacement being constructed from April 2025 to early 2026.