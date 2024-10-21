Police are appealing to the public to help find a man who is believed to have been injured in a "serious" house fire.

Gloucestershire Police said officers were called to a property in Larput Place, in Cheltenham, at around 11.30am on Sunday 20 October.

Officers became aware of a fire inside the property on arrival and emergency services attended.

A man who was inside the property was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

The force said it is urgently trying to find a second man who is believed to have left the property before emergency services arrived, but may need medical attention.

The man is described as being white, of an athletic build, medium length brown hair with a cropped back and sides and aged approximately 40 years old.

He was wearing a dark Nike hoody with a yellow tick and white writing on the back, the force said.

Gloucestershire Police said enquiries are ongoing, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and assaulting an emergency worker.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

