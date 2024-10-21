A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in the St Andrew's area of Bristol.

Emergency services were called to a property in Cromwell Road on the evening of Sunday 20 October where the woman, believed to be in her teens, died.

The boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

A police cordon is in place on Cromwell Road while police carry out initial enquiries.

While formal identification has yet to be completed, the young woman's next of kin has been informed and police said a cause of death will be determined in the coming days.

Avon and Somerset Police Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: "Tragically, a young woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this devastating time.

"There will be a large police presence in the area over the coming days whilst we carry out the investigation, however we do believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public."