A hoard of Norman coins discovered in North Somerset has become the highest value treasure ever found in the UK after being valued at £4.3million.

They have been purchased by the South West Heritage Trust (SWHT) which ran a launch event at the British Museum on 22 October where they’ll be on display from 26 November.

They’ll then be exhibited at museums across the UK - including a temporary display in Bath - before being permanently housed in Taunton’s Museum of Somerset.

Seven finders discovered the coins while metal detecting in Chew Valley in January 2019.

Adam Staples, 48, discovered 2,584 coins depicting William the Conqueror and Harold II in Somerset in 2019 with his girlfriend at the time, Lisa Grace, and five friends.

The Chew Valley Hoard, which is the highest valued treasure find on record, shines fresh light on the aftermath of the Norman invasion, covering the transition from Saxon to Norman rule marked by 1066.

Mr Staples, an auctioneer, said: “It’s like winning the lottery but then you can’t cash the ticket for five years.

Currency showing Edward (top), William I (left), and Harold II (right). Credit: British Museum

"Coming to the British Museum a few days after we found the hoard, when they opened the front gates and we drove through crowds with a few million pounds worth of coins in the back of the car, was a surreal experience.

"And then it was Covid and five years of silence until we got to this point. It’s frustrating, but it’s still winning the lottery, so you feel like you can’t complain.

"We received the money a few weeks ago – I’ve bought a house and can now live mortgage-free."

Half of the money will go to the landowner, and the rest has been split between Mr Stables, Ms Grace and the friends they were training to use their metal detectors on the weekend trip - meaning they got around £300,000 each.

Amal Khreisheh, the curator of archaeology at the SWHT, said: "As well as being nationally significant, it’s also a unique find for the South West.

"The hoard was buried in 1067-1068 on an estate that belonged to the Bishop of Wells and we know at this time there were a lot of rebellions in the South West against the new Norman king.

"We think that the hoard was probably buried for safekeeping because if you wanted to keep your money safe you had to bury it in the ground.

A total of 2,584 coins were found. Credit: South West Heritage Trust.

"We know that the people of Exeter rebelled against William in 1068 and attacks were mounted in the mouth of the River Avon and down into Somerset.

"We think that against that backdrop that the coins were buried and we’re really excited to discover more about the stories they tell us."

The Chew Valley Hoard qualifies as a treasure under the Treasure Act 1996 because of the quantity of coins found, the fact they’re precious metals, and more than 300 years old.

The coins then went through a valuation process at which the SWHT had the chance to express an interest in acquiring them.

Amal said: "This is the largest hoard of coins from the period immediately following the Norman conquest so the hoard dates from 1067-1068.

"It encapsulates that transition from Saxon to Norman rule that’s marked by the Battle of Hastings.

"Thanks to support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Art Fund, and the Friends of the Museum of Somerset and the Somerset Archaeological and Natural History Society, the SWHT was able to acquire them for the nation."

Cllr Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset Council said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the Chew Valley Hoard to the people of Somerset.

"The county has a rich heritage and this acquisition will help bring history to life; residents and visitors will be able to engage with the hoard through learning activities and workshops.

"As a former history teacher, I am excited by the educational benefits that seeing the Hoard in the Museum of Somerset will bring to generations of school children.

"We look forward to seeing this remarkable collection of coins inspire programming and participation in a variety of community spaces and welcoming the permanent display at the Museum of Somerset in Taunton.”