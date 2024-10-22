A roman coin discovered in a Somerset field is expected to be sold for eight thousand pounds at auction.

The rare silver coin which depicts the Roman Emperor Carausius was discovered by Mike Clark, 73, in a field in South Brewham in June.

The metal detectorist was taking part in an organised dig with around twenty other enthusiasts when he made the special find.

Mr Clark said he had a quiet morning with no luck at all but after moving to another field, that changed.

First he found a £1 coin, but his second find was the far more valuable roman coin.

Mr Clark said "The next signal revealed at a depth of six inches a silver coin" and he "recognised it immediately".

The coin will be auctioned at Noonans Mayfair on October 22.

Mike Clark has been a metal detectorist for 52 years Credit: PA

Nigel Mills, coins and artefacts specialist at Noonans, said: “The coin, which was never published, features a laureate bust of the usurper Carausius, who commanded the Roman fleet ‘Classis Britannica’, based in the English Channel.

“In AD 286 the emperor Maximian ordered his execution after Carausius was suspected of concealing treasure captured from pirates.

“Carausius then declared himself Emperor of Britain and northern Gaul making Britain an independent state.

“For this he is sometimes regarded as the first ‘brexiteer”.

Mr Clark, a retired commercial fisherman who has been metal detecting for 52 years, will share the proceeds of the auction with the landowner.