A clean-up operation is underway after a lorry carrying 28 tonnes of fish guts shed its load on the A361 in Devon.

The vehicle has been recovered and the spillage cleared away, leaving a foul smell in the air.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "A lorry had overturned on the roundabout spilling about 28 tonnes of fish guts on the road."

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The A361 Eastbound remains closed from the Rackenford turn-off to the A396, Sampford Peverell turn-off and Bolham.

Westbound traffic can proceed as normal through the roundabout, but cannot access the A396 which is currently closed in both directions.