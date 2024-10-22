A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a young woman in Bristol on Sunday 20 October.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons at this stage because he is under 18, appeared before magistrates in Bristol on Tuesday 22 October.

He has been charged with the murder of a woman at an address in Cromwell Road, in the St Andrews area of the city.

Emergency services were called to the property shortly before 6.25pm on Sunday 20 October and she died at the scene.

The woman who died has been formally identified as 19-year-old Luka Bennett-Smith.

A forensic post-mortem examination has confirmed that she died from several stab wounds.

A cordon remains around the property while investigative enquiries are completed.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: "Our thoughts are foremost with Luka's family at this hugely difficult time.

"We are providing them with support through a specialist family liaison officer and they have been updated with the charging decision, which marks significant progress in this murder investigation.

"The family have understandably asked for privacy as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened over the past 48 hours and we'd ask people to please respect their wishes.

"We know tragic incidents like this one can cause significant concerns within any community, and therefore we encourage anyone who is worried to please make themselves known to officers in the area who are carry out additional patrols.

"They will be able to provide assistance and reassurance to anyone who has concerns."