The family of a woman who died following a crash on the A30 in Cornwall have paid tribute to her.

P olice were called to a collision involving a silver Kia Ceed and a Scania articulated lorry on the A30 at Whiddon Down on Tuesday 15 October at around 10pm.

Clare Laskey, 47 and from The Lizard in Cornwall, died at the scene.

Paying tribute to Clare, her family said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, loyal and funny daughter, partner, sister and aunt in such tragic circumstances.

“She will be sadly missed by us all including her friends and the amazing Lizard community. Forever in our hearts.”

A 60-year-old man also involved in the crash was taken to hospital for his injuries but has since been released.

An investigation was carried out at the scene and police would like anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting log 0835 of 15 October.